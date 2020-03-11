'We really need honesty': Dems on coronavirus response

Global  

Democratic Representatives Gerry Connolly and Stephen Lynch on Wednesday at the House Oversight Committee hearing on the U.S. response to the coronavirus, said the comments about the outbreak by President Donald Trump were &apos;shameful&apos; and &apos;bizarre&apos;.
