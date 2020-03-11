Palestinian teen shot dead by Israeli army in occupied West Bank 26 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 01:36s - Published Palestinian teen shot dead by Israeli army in occupied West Bank Israeli forces fire tear gas, rubber-coated bullets to disperse protesters blocking illegal Jewish settlers in Beita.

Fifteen-year-old shot dead by Israeli army in West Bank clashes, Palestinians report Sixteen additional Palestinians were wounded, two of them in serious condition, the Palestinian...

