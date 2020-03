Supreme Court Allows Trump Admin's 'Remain In Mexico' Policy To Continue

Cyn RT @nwgoboating: U.S. Supreme Court allows Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' asylum policy https://t.co/9OJVPsFieM 13 seconds ago

RESISTANCE, MEET YOUR NEW FOE, RETRIBUTION RT @prayingmedic: The Supreme Court ruled that the Trump administration can enforce its "Remain in Mexico" policy while waiting for a final… 14 seconds ago

Brandon J Landry 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @JewhadiTM: BREAKING: Supreme Court allows Trump to enforce 'Remain in Mexico' policy https://t.co/7orFwd7b5d 17 seconds ago

Brandon Torbert Supreme Court allows Trump to enforce 'Remain in Mexico' policy https://t.co/ipyj6IKBMY 18 seconds ago

Clarissa Faye Rudd RT @WSJ: Supreme Court allows continued enforcement of Trump's remain-in-Mexico immigration policy during ongoing litigation https://t.co/j… 19 seconds ago

giannizeno RT @RepMaloney: Each day that #RemainInMexico is in effect, Trump jeopardizes the lives of asylum seekers & exposes them to possible persec… 25 seconds ago

⛩Rakkasan 4 Life⛩4 Congress RT @no_silenced: JUST IN:🔥 Supreme Court allows Trump to enforce "Remain in Mexico" policy I LOVE IT.!!!!😅 More Winning anyone.?? #ByeBy… 33 seconds ago