Ron Johnson Cancels Subpoena Vote Targeting Bidens 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:36s - Published Ron Johnson Cancels Subpoena Vote Targeting Bidens Senator Ron Johnson, the Republican chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, reportedly cancelled Wednesday’s scheduled vote on a subpoena targeting Hunter Biden and Burisma Holdings.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Republican senator seeks subpoena in probe into Bidens, Ukraine Republican Senator Ron Johnson, the chair of the Senate Homeland Security Committee, is pushing for a...

CBS News - Published 6 days ago







You Might Like