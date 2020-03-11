March 17th Is Sanders Last Stand

Global  

Sen.

Bernie Sanders did poorly on March 3rd, Super Tuesday.

Former VP Joe Biden crushed him in several voting contests on March 10.

Business Insider reports that Biden has a huge lead in delegates.

Biden has 860 delegates, Sanders has 710.

Candidates need 1,991 pledged delegates to win the 2020 nomination.

March 17 could really be a make-or-break day for Sanders.

On March 17, 577 delegates will be at up for grabs in Arizona, Florida, Illinois, and Ohio.
Battleground Michigan seen as last stand for Bernie Sanders

For Bernie Sanders to remain competitive with Joe Biden in the battle for the Democratic presidential...
Reuters India - Published


