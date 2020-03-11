Global  

After Biden victories, Sanders will stay in the race

Bernie Sanders said on Wednesday he will stay in the Democratic presidential race despite suffering a series of big losses to front-runner Joe Biden, promising to keep up the public pressure for his sweeping economic and social justice proposals.

This report produced by Jonah Green.
