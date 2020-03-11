Global  

Uma Thurman Set to Star in Apple Thriller 'Suspicion' | THR News

Uma Thurman Set to Star in Apple Thriller 'Suspicion' | THR News

Uma Thurman Set to Star in Apple Thriller 'Suspicion' | THR News

Apple TV+ has given a series order to a kidnapping thriller that will star Uma Thurman.

The streamer has picked 'Suspicion', based on the Israeli series False Flag from Keshet Broadcasting.
