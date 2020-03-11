Uma Thurman Set to Star in Apple Thriller 'Suspicion' | THR News 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:00s - Published Uma Thurman Set to Star in Apple Thriller 'Suspicion' | THR News Apple TV+ has given a series order to a kidnapping thriller that will star Uma Thurman. The streamer has picked 'Suspicion', based on the Israeli series False Flag from Keshet Broadcasting.