Coronavirus Update: Fate Of This Year's NYC St. Patrick's Parade Unclear

Coronavirus is causing drama for a big city parade that in the past hour or so that went from happening, to not happening, and now it's in limbo.

Patricks Day parade organizers called the CBS2 newsroom to say the parade is off, then called back minutes later to amend that and now the decision is pending.

CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.
