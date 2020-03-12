Global  

San Francisco Bans Mass Gatherings Over Coronavirus Fears

Andria Borba reports on San Francisco instituting a ban on events with over 1,000 people to mitigate coronavirus spread (3-11-2020)
Washington state and San Francisco are banning large gatherings as coronavirus spreads

Washington state and San Francisco are banning large gatherings as coronavirus spreadsPhoto by John Moore/Getty Images Washington state and San Francisco are banning large gatherings...
The Verge - Published Also reported by •Business InsiderBillboard.com


San Francisco bans gatherings of more than 1,000 people, including Warriors games, due to coronavirus

San Francisco ban on gatherings of more than 1,000 in place for two weeks. Warriors have trip during...
USATODAY.com - Published


toyia_janine

Toyia RT @NBCSAuthentic: BREAKING: San Francisco has banned all mass gatherings over 1,000 people for the next two weeks due to the coronavirus o… 1 minute ago

EcoInternetDrGB

EcoInternet w/ Coronavirus News 24/7 San Francisco bans mass gatherings, Warriors to become first NBA team to play with no fans: Politico… https://t.co/quVwvYz0DE 4 minutes ago

mi_si_slept

mi-si RT @politico: San Francisco's mayor and city health officials are banning gatherings of more than 1,000 people to prevent the spread of the… 3 hours ago

arissadmon

Ari RT @politico: The Warriors announced today that Thursday night’s NBA game against the Brooklyn Nets at Chase Center will be played without… 4 hours ago

notComey

NotComey Washington state and San Francisco ban mass events: Washington state and San Francisco announced immediate bans on… https://t.co/BWoxvtwlcE 5 hours ago

lepegoz2

Luis M. Conde RT @jschaulsohn: Y nosotros cuando?? San Francisco bans mass gatherings, Warriors to become first NBA team to play with no fans https://t.c… 5 hours ago


San Rafael Company Scrambles To Keep Up With Hand Sanitizer And Soap Demand [Video]San Rafael Company Scrambles To Keep Up With Hand Sanitizer And Soap Demand

Don Ford reports on huge spike in sales as San Rafael company EO tries to meet hand sanitizer and soap demand (3-11-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:53Published

Stanford Medical Expert Examines The Bell Curve Of The Coronavirus Epidemic [Video]Stanford Medical Expert Examines The Bell Curve Of The Coronavirus Epidemic

Once past the point of containment, the best hope is to slow a virus down, or "flattening the curve." But do we know where we are on that curve and do we know where we are going? Wilson Walker reports...

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:20Published

