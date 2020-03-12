Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > UK shoppers strip shelves of toilet paper & pasta as WHO declares coronavirus a pandemic

UK shoppers strip shelves of toilet paper & pasta as WHO declares coronavirus a pandemic

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:46s - Published < > Embed
UK shoppers strip shelves of toilet paper & pasta as WHO declares coronavirus a pandemic

UK shoppers strip shelves of toilet paper & pasta as WHO declares coronavirus a pandemic

Footage shot on Wednesday (March 11) in a branch of supermarket chain Asda in Charlton, south-east London, shows shelves stripped of toilet paper & pasta following panic buying over coronavirus.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

UK shoppers strip shelves of toilet paper & pasta as WHO declares coronavirus a pandemic

Footage shot on Wednesday (March 11) in a branch of supermarket chain Asda in Charlton, south-east London, shows shelves stripped of toilet paper & pasta following panic buying over coronavirus.

The footage was shot just hours after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the COVID-19 coronavirus a pandemic.



Recent related news from verified sources

Not a square to spare: Australian shops ration toilet paper amid coronavirus panic

Australia's major grocers put strict limits on purchases of toilet paper on Wednesday, after shoppers...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •SBS


The Fourteen Holy Helpers: Plague saints for a time of coronavirus

Denver, Colo., Mar 11, 2020 / 03:01 am (CNA).- By this time in the coronavirus outbreak, you may have...
CNA - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

CJGloucester

Christine Jordan RT @KenGoodwinITV: Soap Opera: A town in a lather as mystery shoppers strip the shelves of hand wash & toilet rolls. #coronavirusuk #panic… 1 day ago

KenGoodwinITV

Ken Goodwin Soap Opera: A town in a lather as mystery shoppers strip the shelves of hand wash & toilet rolls. #coronavirusuk… https://t.co/pFUBac9YGG 1 day ago

ibnsaud1981

Andy Weatherford RT @9NewsAUS: As panicked shoppers strip supermarket shelves of toilet paper and other items, the chief medical officer has advised it "pro… 3 days ago

swissclive

Swissclive RT @australian: Woolworths will limit the amount of toilet paper shoppers can purchase per transaction after panic buyers emptied shelves… 4 days ago

cameronwilson

cmwlsn @cog_ink this is the first media outlet that I saw really focus on it https://t.co/ZT0P2sgtTi 4 days ago

vicsterbroon

Vicster Whilst other shoppers strip shelves of toilet paper, hand sanitizer etc. some genius in Leven @homebargains did th… https://t.co/OCtCyQRVYi 4 days ago

1_JIM_1

Angus ( Military Veteran )🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇬🇧 RT @sunriseon7: Toilet paper manufacturer Kleenex has reassured customers there’s no need to panic as shoppers strip shelves of the product… 5 days ago

HelenKKulas

Helen Kulas @riccto @expensivecare Don’t stress too much until someone drops a headline “mass panic at woolies today as shopper… https://t.co/coHoonGgqW 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

London shelves out of masks, sanitzer and supplies as coronavirus panic mounts [Video]London shelves out of masks, sanitzer and supplies as coronavirus panic mounts

These were the scenes on Monday (March 9) in Tesco Extra, Woolwich, in southeast London as panic buying over the COVID-19 coronavirus was well underway. The pharmacy had signs that they do not sell..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:52Published

Toilet Paper Apocalypse Is Happening At Costco As Canadians Stock Up For COVID-19 [Video]Toilet Paper Apocalypse Is Happening At Costco As Canadians Stock Up For COVID-19

The spread of coronavirus has people worried. They&apos;ve started stocking up on essential items, with one in particular going faster than anything else. Costco&apos;s toilet paper in Canada..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:43Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.