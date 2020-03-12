|
UK shoppers strip shelves of toilet paper & pasta as WHO declares coronavirus a pandemic
|
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:46s - Published < > Embed
UK shoppers strip shelves of toilet paper & pasta as WHO declares coronavirus a pandemic
Footage shot on Wednesday (March 11) in a branch of supermarket chain Asda in Charlton, south-east London, shows shelves stripped of toilet paper & pasta following panic buying over coronavirus.
|
UK shoppers strip shelves of toilet paper & pasta as WHO declares coronavirus a pandemic
Footage shot on Wednesday (March 11) in a branch of supermarket chain Asda in Charlton, south-east London, shows shelves stripped of toilet paper & pasta following panic buying over coronavirus.
The footage was shot just hours after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the COVID-19 coronavirus a pandemic.
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|Australia's major grocers put strict limits on purchases of toilet paper on Wednesday, after shoppers...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •SBS
|Denver, Colo., Mar 11, 2020 / 03:01 am (CNA).- By this time in the coronavirus outbreak, you may have...
CNA - Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources