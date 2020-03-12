Superman Red Son Movie Clip - Introducing Superiorman #LexLuthor announces the American response to the Communist threat: the living weapon Superiorman.



Recent related videos from verified sources Superman Red Son movie clip - Satellite Superman Red Son movie clip - Satellite A brand new clip from the upcoming feature Superman: Red Son. What if the Man of Steel was raised behind the Iron Curtain? On Digital starting February 25,.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 01:18Published 2 weeks ago Superman Red Son Movie clip - Lex and Lois Superman Red Son Movie clip - Lex and Lois What if the Man of Steel was raised behind the Iron Curtain? So begins DC’s acclaimed Elseworlds story, Superman: Red Son, the next entry in the popular.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 00:41Published 3 weeks ago