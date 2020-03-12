Trump suspends all travel from Europe due to coronavirus

Trump said the travel restrictions do not apply to the United Kingdom.

The president, who faces re-election in November, took the dramatic step in a somber Oval Office speech as he battles to address the health and economic shocks to Americans from the sometimes fatal virus and responds to criticism that he has not taken the coronavirus threat seriously enough.

Trump's re-election could hinge on how well he responds to the crisis, stopped short of declaring a national emergency.

But he pulled no punches in saying Europe was partly to blame for the virus' spread in the United States, where it has killed at least 37 people and infected 1,281.

His travel restrictions on Europe were similar to what he declared on travel from China when the illness was spreading wildly there.