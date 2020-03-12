Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Donald Trump > Trump suspends all travel from Europe due to coronavirus

Trump suspends all travel from Europe due to coronavirus

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:39s - Published < > Embed
Trump suspends all travel from Europe due to coronavirus

Trump suspends all travel from Europe due to coronavirus

President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday (March 11) that he would be suspending all travel from Europe to the United States, for 30 days starting on Friday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Trump suspends all travel from Europe due to coronavirus

Trump said the travel restrictions do not apply to the United Kingdom.

The president, who faces re-election in November, took the dramatic step in a somber Oval Office speech as he battles to address the health and economic shocks to Americans from the sometimes fatal virus and responds to criticism that he has not taken the coronavirus threat seriously enough.

Trump's re-election could hinge on how well he responds to the crisis, stopped short of declaring a national emergency.

But he pulled no punches in saying Europe was partly to blame for the virus' spread in the United States, where it has killed at least 37 people and infected 1,281.

His travel restrictions on Europe were similar to what he declared on travel from China when the illness was spreading wildly there.



Recent related news from verified sources

US to suspend travel from Europe to fight coronavirus spread, Trump announces

US President Donald Trump has announced the US will suspend all travel from Europe to the US in an...
Sydney Morning Herald - Published Also reported by •ReutersThe AgebizjournalsDeutsche WelleTMZ.comcbs4.comDenver PostIndependent


Alert: Trump says US will suspend all travel from Europe, excluding UK, starting Friday for 30 days amid virus outbreak

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump says US will suspend all travel from Europe, excluding UK, starting Friday...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Reuterscbs4.comDenver Post



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

President Trump: All Travel From Europe To U.S. Suspended For 30 Days [Video]President Trump: All Travel From Europe To U.S. Suspended For 30 Days

CBS4's Debra Alfarone reports on the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:35Published

Trump Suspends Travel From Europe to the US [Video]Trump Suspends Travel From Europe to the US

Trump Suspends Travel From Europe to the US President Donald Trump addressed the nation from the Oval Office on the day the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Speaking for just..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:21Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.