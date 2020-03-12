Stock Market's 11-Year Bull Market Ends on Coronavirus Upheaval
Since the peak on Wall Street
a few weeks ago, the Dow is down 20 percent.
Fears of a global recession intensified
as the World Health Organization
declared COVID-19 a pandemic on Wednesday.
Before the outbreak intensified
just weeks ago, few economists
considered a recession remotely plausible.
Analysts were quick to
point to lawmakers and
the Trump administration.
Mark Zandi, Moody’s, 'The New York Times' Ian Shepherdson, 'The New York Times' While most agree that slowing
the rapid spread of COVID-19 is
the definite first priority, economists say that
targeted industry stimulus
might prevent layoffs.
Cash payments might allow
hourly wager earners to keep spending
even if their hours are cut.
According to economists,
theses strategies could help
stave off a recession.