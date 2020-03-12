Stock Market's 11-Year Bull Market Ends on Coronavirus Upheaval

Stock Market's 11-Year Bull Market Ends on Coronavirus Upheaval The Dow Jones closed on Wednesday on a near six percent decline.

Since the peak on Wall Street a few weeks ago, the Dow is down 20 percent.

Fears of a global recession intensified as the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic on Wednesday.

Before the outbreak intensified just weeks ago, few economists considered a recession remotely plausible.

Analysts were quick to point to lawmakers and the Trump administration.

Mark Zandi, Moody’s, 'The New York Times' Ian Shepherdson, 'The New York Times' While most agree that slowing the rapid spread of COVID-19 is the definite first priority, economists say that targeted industry stimulus might prevent layoffs.

Cash payments might allow hourly wager earners to keep spending even if their hours are cut.

According to economists, theses strategies could help stave off a recession.