Trump Suspends Travel From Europe For 30 Days

Trump Suspends Travel From Europe For 30 Days

Trump Suspends Travel From Europe For 30 Days

The estriction will not apply to U.S. permanent residents and will not affect travel from Britain.CBS 2's Charle DeMar reports
President Trump Suspends Travel From Europe To U.S. — Except From U.K.

President Trump Suspends Travel From Europe To U.S. — Except From U.K.Watch VideoIn a rare address from the Oval Office to the nation Wednesday night, President Donald...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •Deutsche Welle•Indian Express•Seattle Times•Reuters•BBC News•Reuters India•The Verge•USATODAY.com


Trump curbs travel from Europe as coronavirus disrupts schools, sports

President Donald Trump ordered the suspension of European travel to the United States for 30 days to...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Deutsche Welle



XfmRocks

XFM More coronavirus news. The US has suspended most travel from Europe for 30 days https://t.co/a79sLCFQMW 6 seconds ago

rsucre

Ricardo Sucre Heredia RT @Reuters: Under mounting pressure to take action against the spread of #coronavirus, President Trump suspends travel from Europe to the… 6 seconds ago

Power99fm

Power99Fm More coronavirus news. The US has suspended most travel from Europe for 30 days https://t.co/7152H6ilBL 14 seconds ago

RaeDiamond

💎Diamond Mami 💎 RT @ABC: CORONAVIRUS LATEST: https://t.co/VKXK9FfVer — U.S. death toll reaches 37. — Trump bans travel from Europe for 30 days. — NBA susp… 15 seconds ago

Masenkeng

Stephen Modiba RT @NorbertElekes: Coronavirus, March 11: - WHO declares coronavirus a pandemic - NYC cancels St Patrick's Day parade - Trump suspends t… 18 seconds ago

TheQuint

The Quint US President #DonaldTrump has announced he is suspending all travel from #Europe, excluding the UK, for the next 30… https://t.co/dx1BmGXvLd 18 seconds ago

matt_carmody

matt RT @howroute: Trump announced U.S. suspends all travel from Europe for the next 30 days, starting Friday and excluding United Kingdom. Why… 18 seconds ago

BloodyPolitics

Ms B🐝 RT @BBCBreaking: President Trump suspends all travel to US from European countries – except the UK - for 30 days, due to coronavirus https:… 20 seconds ago


President Trump: All Travel From Europe To U.S. Suspended For 30 Days [Video]President Trump: All Travel From Europe To U.S. Suspended For 30 Days

CBS4's Debra Alfarone reports on the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:35Published

Trump Suspends Travel From Europe to the US [Video]Trump Suspends Travel From Europe to the US

Trump Suspends Travel From Europe to the US President Donald Trump addressed the nation from the Oval Office on the day the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Speaking for just..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:21Published

