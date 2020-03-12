Global  

President Trump Announces Landmark Restrictions To Stop The Spread Of Coronavirus

President Trump Announces Landmark Restrictions To Stop The Spread Of Coronavirus

President Trump Announces Landmark Restrictions To Stop The Spread Of Coronavirus

President Trump, in an address to the nation Wednesday night promised to deliver the "most aggressive and comprehensive effort to combat a virus" in modern history.

He announced aggressive measures including an expansion of a travel ban to slow the spread of the virus.
