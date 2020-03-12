Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Taiwanese kids fight Wuhan virus with a lego robot

Taiwanese kids fight Wuhan virus with a lego robot

Video Credit: TomoNews US - Duration: 02:14s - Published < > Embed
Taiwanese kids fight Wuhan virus with a lego robot

Taiwanese kids fight Wuhan virus with a lego robot

KAOHSIUNG, TAIWAN — With just 81 miles between them and China, Taiwan, a country of 23 million people has managed to curb the epidemic and of March 10th, some four months later, the country has just 48 cases of Covid-19.

With everyone pulling in the same direction, it should be no surprise then to see students at an elementary school in Kaohsiung fighting the disease in their own unique way, and in this case, an automated disinfectant dispenser built from Legos.

Kids from the ages of six to 12 use every chance they can to get in line and use their self-built disinfectant robot.

What's more, the student-built bot cheers, "washing hands is super!" after it senses a pair of hands in front of its ultrasonic sensor.

Beside their disinfecting bot, are scenes crafted by the younger students showing various situations that require hand washing: an operating table, a toilet, and even a flower garden.

Teachers at the school in Linyuan, which is situated in an industrial area, decided that after the Fukushima disaster in 2011, students should know the basic principles of robotics; that way, they could help solve problems in the future such as air pollution and gas explosions.

Unsurprisingly, the school has represented Taiwan in many international competitions and won several prizes.

Tackling this pandemic starts with all of us.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TomoNewsUS

TomoNews US #Taiwanese kids fight #Wuhan virus with #Legos https://t.co/plaSEfVdp3 8 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

LEGO robot helps kids clean their hands [Video]LEGO robot helps kids clean their hands

Students in Taiwan created a LEGO robot to encourage kids to wash their hands to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus.

Credit: KHSLPublished

WEB EXTRA: LEGO Robot Helps Kids Clean Their Hands [Video]WEB EXTRA: LEGO Robot Helps Kids Clean Their Hands

Students in Taiwan created a LEGO robot to encourage kids to wash their hands to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:49Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.