Tom Hanks, wife test positive for coronavirus

Tom Hanks, wife test positive for coronavirus

Tom Hanks, wife test positive for coronavirus

Actor Tom Hanks said on Thursday (March 12) that he and his wife Rita Wilson have both tested positive for the coronavirus in Australia.

Gloria Tso reports.
Tom Hanks announces +ve test for coronavirus

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have both tested positive for coronavirus, the US actor said...
Coronavirus: Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson test positive for the disease

Oscar-winner Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have become first celebrities to have tested for the...
Recent related videos from verified sources

Tom Hanks, Wife Rita Wilson Diagnosed With Coronavirus [Video]Tom Hanks, Wife Rita Wilson Diagnosed With Coronavirus

Actor Tom Hanks announced Wednesday that he and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, have been diagnosed with coronavirus.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:31Published

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Diagnosed With Coronavirus [Video]Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Diagnosed With Coronavirus

Actor Tom Hanks announce Wednesday that he and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, have been diagnosed with coronavirus.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 00:18Published

