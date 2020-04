Passenger who arrived at PBIA is positive coronavirus case

P-T-V MOBILE APP.

RIGHT NOW,YOU'RE LOOKING AT THE PLANETHAT LANDED AT PALM BEACHINTERNATIONAL AIRPORT WITH ACORONAVIRUS PATIENT INSIDE.PALM BEACH COUNTY FIRE RESCUEHAS CONFIRMED THIS IS THEFIRST CASE IN PALM BEACHCOUNTY.

OVERNIGHT, WE ;EARNEDTHE PASSENGER WAS ON A FLIGHTFROM J-F-K TO PALM BEACHINTERNATIONAL AIRPORT TESTEDPOSITIVE.W-P-T-V NEWSCHANNEL 5'SSTEPHANIE SUSSKIND IS LIVE ATPALM BEACH INTERNATIONALAIRPORT TO SORT OUT EVERYTHINGWE KNOW, AND WHAT WE'REWORKING TO FIND OUT.WE CAN NOW SHOW YOU VIDEO FROMA PASSENGER ON THAT JETBLUEFLIGHT FROM NEW YORK- IT SHOWSHEALTH DEPARTMENT LEADERSBRIEFING THOSE PASSENGERSABOUT WHAT HAPPENED ON TPLANE..

TAKE A LOOK...THE PALM BEACH COUNTY HEALTHDEPARTMENT SPOKE WITH ALLPASSENGERS ON THE PLANE.

FIRRESCUE TELLS US IT FOLLOWEDALL PROTOCOL FOR A POSITIVECORONAVIRUS PATIENT.

PEOPLESITTING IN THE SAME AREA ASTHE PATIENT WERE TOLD TOMONITOR THEIR HEALTH..

AND THEAIRPORT STERILIZED THE AREAWHERE PASSENGERS GOT OFF THEPLANE WHICH IS SEPARATE FROMTHE MAIN TERMINAL.

WE SPOKEWITH A PASSENGER THROUGHFACETIME ABOUT WHATHAPPENED... HE SAYS HE SAW AMAN WEARING A MASK AND GLOVESGET TAKEN TO THE BACK OF THEPLANE."I DON'T FEEL GOOD ABOUT IT,THE GUY WAS SITTING FIVE FEETFROM ME, AND HIS WIFE WASSITTING ABOUT TWO FEET FROMME, SO NO, I'M NOT FEELINGGREAT ABOUT IT."STILL A LOT OF QUESTIONS THATWE ARE WORKING TO ANSWER.WEHEALTH DEPARTMENT AND THEAIRPORT FOR MORE DETAILS.

WEDONA PALM BEACH COUNTY RESIDENTBUT WE EXPECT TO LEARN MORTHROUGHOUT THE DAY.WE'RE MONITORING ANY NEWDEVELOPMENTS WITH THECORONAVIRUS AS WE CONTINUE