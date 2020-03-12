Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Spicejet claims travelling safe even as countries issue advisories| Oneindia News

Spicejet claims travelling safe even as countries issue advisories| Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:07s - Published < > Embed
Spicejet claims travelling safe even as countries issue advisories| Oneindia News

Spicejet claims travelling safe even as countries issue advisories| Oneindia News

Spicejet has come under censure for an irresponsible advertisement that it has been promoting even as the world is gripped by concerns over the infectious Coronavirus.

Spicejet has been sharing a leaflet captioned “Travel without worry”, even as international travel is coming to a crushing halt due to the infection.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus travel advisories affect Las Vegas flights [Video]Coronavirus travel advisories affect Las Vegas flights

NEWS: Federal travel advisories concerning the COVID-19 virus have been placed on countries with flights from McCarran Airport.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:35Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.