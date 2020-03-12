Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > UEFA consider suspending Champions League

UEFA consider suspending Champions League

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:11s - Published < > Embed
UEFA consider suspending Champions League

UEFA consider suspending Champions League

Sky's Kaveh Solhekol talks about why UEFA are reviewing the decision to suspend this season's Champions League and Europa League.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

UEFA set to ‘suspend Champions League and Europa League’ with games tonight in doubt

UEFA set to ‘suspend Champions League and Europa League’ with games tonight in doubtThe coronavirus outbreak is poised to see Champions League fixtures and Europa League football...
Daily Star - Published Also reported by •Football.london


Champions League knockout stage scores, schedule, live stream, TV listings: Man. City beats Real Madrid

Here's everything you need to know about the UEFA Champions League season for 2019-20
CBS Sports - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Concerns to Turn Major Italy Sporting Events Into ‘Fanless Games’ [Video]Coronavirus Concerns to Turn Major Italy Sporting Events Into ‘Fanless Games’

As some of Italy’s biggest sporting events are played in March, the players on the field are unlikely to hear any cheers, as coronavirus fears have barred crowds from attending games. Veuer’s..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:52Published

Zidane's record in Europe will not be repeated - Guardiola [Video]Zidane's record in Europe will not be repeated - Guardiola

Pep Guardiola believes Zinedine Zidane's run of three consecutive Champions League titles will not happen again.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:45Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.