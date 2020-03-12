Global  

Modell's Sporting Goods Closing All Of Its Stores After Filing For Bankruptcy

Modell's Sporting Goods Closing All Of Its Stores After Filing For Bankruptcy
Modell's Sporting Goods is closing.
Modell’s Sporting Goods to Close All Stores After Bankruptcy Filing

Morris A. Modell opened his first store on Cortlandt Street in Lower Manhattan in 1889.
Sporting goods chain Modell’s to close its remaining stores

NEW YORK (AP) — Modell’s Sporting Goods, the century-old family-owned sporting goods chain, has...
Modell's Files For Bankruptcy [Video]Modell's Files For Bankruptcy

The New York City-based business will close all of its 153 stores in the Northeast.

Modell's Chestnut Street Location Will Remain Open, Closure Reversed [Video]Modell's Chestnut Street Location Will Remain Open, Closure Reversed

On Monday, employees at the 16th and Chestnut Streets location found out their store is staying open.

