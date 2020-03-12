Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Trump announces all travel from Europe to be restricted amid coronavirus threat

Trump announces all travel from Europe to be restricted amid coronavirus threat

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:24s - Published < > Embed
Trump announces all travel from Europe to be restricted amid coronavirus threat

Trump announces all travel from Europe to be restricted amid coronavirus threat

Amid growing public anxiety over the novel coronavirus, President Donald Trump announced an extraordinary ban on travel from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days and called for a series of stimulus measures to blunt the economic side effects of the virus.

Story: https://wfts.tv/38IGwHI

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

The Agenda: The coronavirus crisis 'is going to get worse,' Buffalo's college fair is canceled and a downtown restaurant files for bankruptcy

MORNING LEAD One of the nation's top health officials has offered an ominous prediction about the...
bizjournals - Published

AP FACT CHECK: Trump misstates some of his virus actions

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump misstated his administration’s intended actions on the...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Butte County couple stuck in Europe amidst coronavirus travel ban [Video]Butte County couple stuck in Europe amidst coronavirus travel ban

A Butte County couple is stuck in Europe because of the travel ban issued by the Trump administration.

Credit: KHSLPublished

Trump Issues Travel Restrictions Amid Coronavirus Pandemic [Video]Trump Issues Travel Restrictions Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

President Donald Trump has announced sweeping restrictions on travel from Europe.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.