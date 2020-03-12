Shopkeepers Try to Keep Elderly Safe From Coronavirus by Giving Away ‘Goody Bags’ of Sanitizer, Masks now < > Embed Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:13s - Published Shopkeepers Try to Keep Elderly Safe From Coronavirus by Giving Away ‘Goody Bags’ of Sanitizer, Masks As the coronavirus outbreak continues, a small shop in Scotland is doing its best to help and is offering free prevention supplies. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

