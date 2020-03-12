Global  

Shopkeepers Try to Keep Elderly Safe From Coronavirus by Giving Away ‘Goody Bags’ of Sanitizer, Masks

As the coronavirus outbreak continues, a small shop in Scotland is doing its best to help and is offering free prevention supplies.

Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

