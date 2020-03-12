Pairing cookies with cocktail on Girl Scouts' Birthday 13 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 02:51s - Published Pairing cookies with cocktail on Girl Scouts' Birthday Beef 'O' Brady's in Cape Coral is pairing themed cocktails with popular Girl Scout cookies.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Pairing cookies with cocktail on Girl Scouts' Birthday HEALTH AND AIRPORT CREWSSTERILIZED THE PLANE, AND THEAREA THAT PEOPLE DISEMBARKED.TODAY WE’RE SAYING ’HAPPBIRTHDAY’ TO THE GIRL SCOUTS!SO, WHAT’S YOUR COOKIE OFCHOICE?BECAUSE WE HAVE A FUN WAY THEADULTS CAN ALSO CELEBRATE THEIR108 YEARS.NOELANI’S AT BEEF O BRADY’S INCAPE C







You Might Like



Tweets about this Rick Miller Pairing cookies with cocktail on Girl Scouts' Birthday https://t.co/S0F6HtHRhB via @YouTube @rlmtetelestai2 Happy 1… https://t.co/9e0w2cFYTq 13 hours ago