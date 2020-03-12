NBA Suspends Season (3-11-20)

The strangest days in nba history... the league suspending the season tonight after one player..

It's beeing reported that the player is rudy gobert of the utah jazz... the jazz said a player tested negative for influenza, strep throat, and an upper respiratory infection... the team said the player, which is being reported as gobert's symptons diminished throughout the day, but they went ahead and tested with a preliminary positive result coming back right before tip... and you can see the reaction of dallas owner mark cuban finding out the season has been suspended... tonight was the final night of the nba season until the league decides it's okay to start back up... in oklahoma city..

Both the jazz and thunder teams are under