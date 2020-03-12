Global  

NBA Suspends Season (3-11-20)

The strangest days in nba history... the league suspending the season tonight after one player..

It's beeing reported that the player is rudy gobert of the utah jazz... the jazz said a player tested negative for influenza, strep throat, and an upper respiratory infection... the team said the player, which is being reported as gobert's symptons diminished throughout the day, but they went ahead and tested with a preliminary positive result coming back right before tip... and you can see the reaction of dallas owner mark cuban finding out the season has been suspended... tonight was the final night of the nba season until the league decides it's okay to start back up... in oklahoma city..

Both the jazz and thunder teams are under



NBA suspends season indefinitely due to coronavirus outbreak

NBA suspends season indefinitely due to coronavirus outbreak. Tonight the NBA suspended its season indefinitely due to the coronavirus outbreak. Jazz center Rudy...
NBA suspends season after Utah Jazz player tests positive for coronavirus

The National Basketball Association (NBA) said on Wednesday it was suspending the season until...
NBA Halts Season After Player Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Braces for Economic Loss

The NBA suspended its season indefinitely after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday. "Once you had a player that tested positive, they decided it was too risky," Kate..

NBA Suspends Season After Jazz Player Diagnosed With Coronavirus

The National Basketball Association (NBA) announced on Wednesday it was suspending the season.

