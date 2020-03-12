Global  

NBA Halts Season After Player Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Braces for Economic Loss

NBA Halts Season After Player Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Braces for Economic Loss

NBA Halts Season After Player Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Braces for Economic Loss

The NBA suspended its season indefinitely after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday.

"Once you had a player that tested positive, they decided it was too risky," Kate Delaney, author and host of NBC Sports Radio, told Cheddar.

Coronavirus: NBA halts all games after Utah Jazz player tests positive

The NBA suspends the season until further notice after a Utah Jazz player tests positive for...
BBC News - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Crowd boos as Jazz and Thunder players leave court after NBA suspends season [Video]Crowd boos as Jazz and Thunder players leave court after NBA suspends season

Footage captures the shocking moment Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder players leave court to the sound of crowds booing after the NBA suspended its season until further notice after a Jazz player..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:25Published

Donovan Mitchell Becomes Second NBA Player to Test Positive for Coronavirus [Video]Donovan Mitchell Becomes Second NBA Player to Test Positive for Coronavirus

Donovan Mitchell Becomes Second NBA Player to Test Positive for Coronavirus The Utah Jazz guard joined his teammate, Rudy Gobert, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. The NBA suspended its..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:13Published

