California Governor Urges Residents
to Cancel Large Public Gatherings On Wednesday, California Governor
Gavin Newsom called for all large gatherings
to be halted until at least the end of March.
The move is being done in an attempt to
slow the spread of COVID-19 in the state.
Gavin Newsom, via
'New York Post' By Newsom’s definition, that means all non-essential
gatherings of more than 250 people in spaces such
as stadiums, cafeterias or outdoor areas.
He also urged smaller events to proceed only
if people distance themselves from each
other by at least six feet.
Newsom believes that these changes can
have a “cascading effect,” saving lives and
preserving “critical health care resources.” Gavin Newsom, via
'New York Post' California currently has at least 181 confirmed cases
of coronavirus, with four recorded deaths.