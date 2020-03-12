Global  

Donovan Mitchell Becomes Second NBA Player to Test Positive for Coronavirus The Utah Jazz guard joined his teammate, Rudy Gobert, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The NBA suspended its season indefinitely after Gobert's positive test.

Utah's game at Oklahoma City was canceled just minutes before it was scheduled to tip-off.

Players from both teams were quarantined to their locker rooms and tested for COVID-19.

Of the 58 total people tested, Mitchell and one other member of Utah's traveling party tested positive, according to The Athletic.

Utah Jazz, via statement Utah Jazz, via statement Jazz players say that Gobert had been careless in the locker room and touched the belongings of other players, according to ESPN.

