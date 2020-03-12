Global  

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Goes Into Self-Isolation Over COVID-19

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has gone into self-isolation following the news his wife, Sophie, is undergoing a test for COVID-19.

