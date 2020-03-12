Global  

Biden attacks Trump's coronavirus response

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:09s - Published < > Embed
Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden on Thursday lambasted Republican President Donald Trump&apos;s response to the coronavirus outbreak, accusing him of having an &quot;adversarial relationship with the truth&quot; and ignoring scientific advice.

0
Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:09Published

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:01Published

