Tory MP Extends Kind Words To Trudeau Amid Coronavirus Scare 19 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: HuffPost Canada - Duration: 01:01s - Published Tory MP Extends Kind Words To Trudeau Amid Coronavirus Scare Alberta MP Dane Lloyd extends "heartfelt prayers to the prime minister and his family" in a speech in the House of Commons. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this