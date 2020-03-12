Justin Trudeau Self-Isolates After Wife Displays Flu-Like Symptoms

KHP International Canadian PM Justin Trudeau self-isolates after wife develops flu-like symptoms after returning from the UK… https://t.co/dZIfJTFLqQ 1 minute ago

Peter Lalor Stand by for an announcement from Cricket Australia, all indications are that crowds will be banned from ODI at SCG… https://t.co/8qpWJngotL 2 minutes ago

くずの王子様 RT @ChannelNewsAsia: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau self-isolates as wife is tested for #COVID19 https://t.co/0p5OCVCnqT https://t.… 3 minutes ago

HuffPost Australia Justin Trudeau Self-Isolates As Wife Tested For Coronavirus https://t.co/M2qJ35ddX0 11 minutes ago

Pattydearie's Blog Pattydearie's Blog: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau self-isolates after wife develops flu-like symptoms after returning… https://t.co/KA9hQR2yn8 13 minutes ago

Rita RT @BagdMilkSoWhat: It’s what any world leader would do ? Isn’t it ? Oh wait .... Never Mind 🤦‍♂️ Trudeau self-isolates at home as wife aw… 14 minutes ago