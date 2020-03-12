Trump Dined With Man Now Quarantined For Testing Positive For Coronavirus

Last week, President Donald Trump dined with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and his communications secretary.

Fabio Wajngarten had posted photos on social media of the meeting at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort at the weekend.

Photos showed him standing next to Trump wearing a “Make Brazil Great Again” cap.

Vice President Mike Pence was next to Trump.

Since then, Wajngarten has tested positive for the coronavirus, or COVID-19.

He is now under quarantine at his home.