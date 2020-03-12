Global  

Wells Fargo Center Postpones All Events Through March 31 Because Of Coronavirus Pandemic

Wells Fargo Center Postpones All Events Through March 31 Because Of Coronavirus Pandemic
Fans should keep tickets, officials say.
NORTHERN LIBERTIES, CRYSTALCRANMORE FOR CBS-3 "EYEWITNESSNEWS" US.THANK YOU VERY MUCH.OFFICIALS AT THE WELLSFARGO CENTER ANNOUNCED TO DAYTHAT ALL EVENTS SCHEDULEDTHROUGH MARCH 31ST WILL BEPOSTPONE.THIS ANNOUNCEMENT FOLLOWS THENBA AND NHL WHICH HASSUSPENDED THEIR SEASONS.OFFICIALS SAY THAT THE WELLSFARGO CENTER WILL UNDERGO ADEEP CLEANING.WE'RE TOLD FANS WHO PURCHASED




