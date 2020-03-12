Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Wells Fargo Center Cancels All Events Thursday Amid Coronavirus Concerns, Including Dan + Shay Concert

Wells Fargo Center Cancels All Events Thursday Amid Coronavirus Concerns, Including Dan + Shay Concert

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:22s - Published < > Embed
Wells Fargo Center Cancels All Events Thursday Amid Coronavirus Concerns, Including Dan + Shay Concert
Any tickets will be refunded or honored at the later date.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Wells Fargo Center Cancels All Events Thursday Amid Coronavirus Concerns, Including Dan + Shay Concert

ESPN IS NOW REPORTING THATSECOND CASE THE NBA HASN'TSAID HOW LONG THE SUSPENSIONWILL LAST.AS WE TOLD YOU AT THE TOPOF THE NEWSCAST, WELLS FARGOCENTER HAS BEEN SHUT DOWN FORDEEP CLEANING.A COMCAST SPOKESPERSON SAYSTHAT ALL EVENTS TODAY ARECANCELED.A DANNON SHEA CONCERT HAS BEENPOSTPONED.ON TWITTER THE GROUP SAID THE




You Might Like


Tweets about this

AFCUrgentCareSP

AFC Urgent Care South Philly Wells Fargo Center Closes Thursday, Cancels Concert. https://t.co/DNxbmcmjbm 11 minutes ago

xojamierzz

jamie if wells fargo center cancels billie eilish concert i’m literally fighting someone 15 minutes ago

RoxboroughPatch

RoxboroughPatch Wells Fargo Center Closes Thursday, Cancels Concert https://t.co/GDI5c3KVnM 2 hours ago

vrb1955

Miz Val Wells Fargo Center Closes Wednesday, Cancels Concert https://t.co/paR0Rk2rkU 3 hours ago

Philly_Patch

Philadelphia Patch Wells Fargo Center Closes Thursday, Cancels Concert https://t.co/ZQh3hbja25 https://t.co/zv4qnXhO1t 3 hours ago

JaclynLeeTV

Jaclyn Lee #BREAKING: Wells Fargo Center cancels today’s events. Sorry @DanAndShay fans @6abc https://t.co/0VwsEKyJWR 3 hours ago

zahra010204

Z🤍 i swear to god it the wells fargo center cancels billie eilish IM THROWING MAJOR HANDS!!!!! 23 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

23ABC News at 11 p.m. Top Stories for March 11, 2020 [Video]23ABC News at 11 p.m. Top Stories for March 11, 2020

The coronavirus -- now officially declared a global pandemic -- reaction from the White House -- plus the new cases -- from actors in Hollywood -- to the NBA... And -- new concerns about the new..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 13:54Published

Dan + Shay Concert At Wells Fargo Center Postponed Due To Extensive Cleaning Amid Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]Dan + Shay Concert At Wells Fargo Center Postponed Due To Extensive Cleaning Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

The concert has been rescheduled for Sept. 28.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:22Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.