Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Diagnosed With Coronavirus

If the persistent call from local and national government to combat the coronavirus and keep it in check has failed to motivate people, that all changed when Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson announced that they tested positive for COVID-19.

ET Canada has all the details.

