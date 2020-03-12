Coronavirus Panic Limits Supplies

Some stores are cracking down on shoppers?

Trying to ensuring people aren't hoarding any essentials during the coronavirus pandemic.

Many stores across the tr?state are out of di?

Infectant wipes?

Hand sanitizer?

And toilet paper.

44news reporter joylyn bukovac has the story.

Joylyn?

"the coronavirus sparked such a panic, some stores are having a hard time keeping certain items on the shelves."

"this whole thing has just got everybody in a tizzy."

The latest item people are buying copious amounts of is*toilet paper.

"customers know we were out of the hand sanitizer so now they are coming for the toilet paper."

I spoke to one store manager who still had some lef?

But may not for very long.

"i think by the end of the day we may be out."

She says seeing how people have been stocking up on supplie?

Like hand sanitize?

Has been eye opening.

"he bought all five of the packages that we had, he bought six bottles.

I mean everything all at once."

Some stores have been limiting the amount of cold, flu, and sanitizing products each person can buy.

This way everyone has access to what they need.

Huff says even in just a few hour?

Several people came into their store asking for hand sanitizer.

"there's probably been over 12."

She say?

Thankfull?

They'll be getting a shipment in frida?

And they are already planning their next order.

"we've got the toilet paper coming.

We've got the hand sanitizer, the wipes, lysol spray."

These sanitary products also help fight cold and flu germ?

Which is still wreaking the most havoc in our community.

"for the latest information about the outbreak, you can visit our website wevv.com.

Reporting in indiana, jb 44news."

And this just into the news room?

