Additional COVID-19 presumptive positive cases in Clark County 7 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:22s - Published Additional COVID-19 presumptive positive cases in Clark County 3 additional COVID-19 presumptive positive cases in Clark County, according to SNHD.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Additional COVID-19 presumptive positive cases in Clark County CASES OF CORONA VIRUS HAVE BEENREPORTED IN CLARK COUNTY.THE SOUTHERN NEVADA HEALTHDISTRICT HAS NOT YET GIVENDETAILS ON THESE CASES.NOW....THIS BRINGS....THE TOTAL NUMBER OF CASES INCLARK COUNTY TO -8-.THE CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROLHAS ONLY CONFIRMED....ONE OF THEM.THE TOTAL NUMBER OF CASES...IN NEVADA....IS AT -10-.AND NEVADA GOVERNOR STEVESISOLAK IS SET TO MAKE AN





Recent related news from verified sources COVID-19: 4 new cases found in Oregon, one in Clark County, Wash. Four more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Oregon, health officials announced Saturday,...

bizjournals - Published 6 days ago







You Might Like