BLOODSHOT movie - Premiere Sizzle The stars of #Bloodshot turned up the heat at this week's world premiere!

See them in the movie in theaters tonight!

Based on the bestselling comic book, Vin Diesel stars as Ray Garrison, a soldier recently killed in action and brought back to life as the superhero Bloodshot by the RST corporation.

With an army of nanotechnology in his veins, he’s an unstoppable force –stronger than ever and able to heal instantly.

But in controlling his body, the company has sway over his mind and memories, too.

Now, Ray doesn’t know what’s real and what’s not – but he’s on a mission to find out.

Debra_McGill

Debra RT @Bloodshot: The stars of #Bloodshot 🔴 turned up the heat at this week's world premiere! 🔥 See them in the movie in theaters tonight! #TB… 2 minutes ago

JaYRoX_oNe

JAY RT @AliciaMarieBODY: Your girl brought red carpet CYBORG casual flow for the HOLLYWOOD premiere of @Bloodshot last night — y’all this movie… 1 hour ago

olprintshop

OutlanderPrintShop RT @sleepylover215: Here's a Scot, in an Italian custom suit, at the premiere of his movie with Vin Diesel, during his TV show's 5th season… 1 hour ago


Action star Vin Diesel promotes 'Bloodshot' in Los Angeles, says he's not worried about coronavirus [Video]Action star Vin Diesel promotes "Bloodshot" in Los Angeles, says he's not worried about coronavirus

The movie sees Diesel star as a murdered marine who is brought back to life with super strength after he is enhanced with nanotechnology by a team of scientists

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:34Published

