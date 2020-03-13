SEC, C-USA done for rest of 2020 season 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: WXXV - Published SEC, C-USA done for rest of 2020 season Everything is canceled, not really, but almost everything is cancelled as the Coronavirus continues to pose a serious threat to athletes and fans alike. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend SEC, C-USA done for rest of 2020 season - everything is canceled... not - really... but almost- everything is canceled... as th- corona-virus continues to - pose a serious threat... to - athletes and fans alike.- it all started wednesday night,- in oklahoma city... where utah- jazz center rudy gobert was - diagnosed with the virus, prior- to tip-off... leaving the n-b-a- no choice... but to suspend pla- indefinitely. - the national hockey league- followed suit... as did major - league baseball... by canceling- spring training... and- delaying the start of the - regular season... by at least - two - weeks.- and finally... a huge blow to - the n-c-double-a... who's - decided to- cancel march madness- altogether... as a part of its- decision to cancel all winter - and spring sports...- including the entire college- baseball season... and the- road to omaha... for the colleg- world series. - - and that's really just the tip- of the iceberg... as the- n-c-double-a- mandate has effectively ended - the career... of- every college senior- basketball... baseball... and - softball player... among other- sports... unless the governing- body grants those players some- kind of exception.- mississippi state just swept- texas tech in a two-game series- at- m-g-m park, this week... and as- it turns out... those were m-s-- u's last two games... of the- entire year.- the bulldogs were also slated t- tip-off the s-e-c men's - basketball tournament, on - friday... that will obviously n- longer happen.- southern miss baseball... ole - miss baseball... all of these - programs shutting it down...- following an- un-precedented decsision... by- the





