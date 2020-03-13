Global  

Coronavirus Update: Broadway Shows Go Dark Under New Restriction On Large Gatherings

Coronavirus Update: Broadway Shows Go Dark Under New Restriction On Large Gatherings

Coronavirus Update: Broadway Shows Go Dark Under New Restriction On Large Gatherings

Due to a statewide ban on gatherings of more than 500 people, the bright lights of Broadway are going dark.The Broadway League announced all shows were suspended through April 12.

CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

Broadway will go dark as New York bans large gatherings

The curtain will come down on Broadway two days after an usher at two shows tested positive for...
CBS News - Published

NYC just shut down Broadway for at least a month

NYC just shut down Broadway for at least a monthPhoto credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has...
The Verge - Published


VIKBataille

Vik Bataille Coronavirus Update: Broadway Shows Go Dark Under New Restriction On Larg... https://t.co/zOOaz7eohN via @YouTube 9 minutes ago

virus_corna

corna virus RT @cnnbrk: Broadway shows will suspend all performances through April 12 because of the coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/Ui27oYD8Y7 https… 16 minutes ago

AliBaumanTV

Ali Bauman Starting 5pm Friday: No gatherings of 500+ people Venue capacities must be <250 people (including bars & restauran… https://t.co/LDzBztLZR0 46 minutes ago

gailDrich

Gail DeBonis Richmond RT @TeacherArthurG: No Broadway shows because there are more than 500. But our school, with 5,000, can stay open. Makes total sense. https:… 1 hour ago

WhitfordTed

ted whitford (1677) Coronavirus Update: Broadway Shows Go Dark Under New Restriction On Large Gatherings - YouTube https://t.co/delvuvw6oN 1 hour ago

ayai_ing4

彩也 RT @CNN: Broadway shows will suspend all performances through April 12 because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to The Broadway Leagu… 1 hour ago

muugiii

Muugii🐕 RT @bolderdenei: Times square, Madison square garden, All Broadway shows will be closed, Governor Cuomo announces ban of gatherings of more… 2 hours ago

RPMania98

Rafael Pena 🇺🇸🇦🇫 RT @ABC7NY: All Broadway shows will be closed starting at 5 pm Thursday, Governor Cuomo announces ban of gatherings of more than 500 people… 2 hours ago


15 people, including 1 in Hillsborough Co., test positive for coronavirus in Fla., DOH says [Video]15 people, including 1 in Hillsborough Co., test positive for coronavirus in Fla., DOH says

New update from state health officials reveals more than a dozen new cases of coronavirus in Florida.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 00:27Published

Five New Coronavirus Cases in San Diego as Large Gatherings Are Banned [Video]Five New Coronavirus Cases in San Diego as Large Gatherings Are Banned

San Diego County officials declared public health emergencies Thursday, banning all mass gatherings of 250 or more people and announcing five new confirmed coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.

Credit: KSWB     Duration: 02:38Published

