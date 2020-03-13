Coronavirus Update: Broadway Shows Go Dark Under New Restriction On Large Gatherings 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:23s - Published Coronavirus Update: Broadway Shows Go Dark Under New Restriction On Large Gatherings Due to a statewide ban on gatherings of more than 500 people, the bright lights of Broadway are going dark.The Broadway League announced all shows were suspended through April 12. CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Broadway will go dark as New York bans large gatherings The curtain will come down on Broadway two days after an usher at two shows tested positive for...

CBS News - Published 10 hours ago



NYC just shut down Broadway for at least a month Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has...

The Verge - Published 10 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this Vik Bataille Coronavirus Update: Broadway Shows Go Dark Under New Restriction On Larg... https://t.co/zOOaz7eohN via @YouTube 9 minutes ago corna virus RT @cnnbrk: Broadway shows will suspend all performances through April 12 because of the coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/Ui27oYD8Y7 https… 16 minutes ago Ali Bauman Starting 5pm Friday: No gatherings of 500+ people Venue capacities must be <250 people (including bars & restauran… https://t.co/LDzBztLZR0 46 minutes ago Gail DeBonis Richmond RT @TeacherArthurG: No Broadway shows because there are more than 500. But our school, with 5,000, can stay open. Makes total sense. https:… 1 hour ago ted whitford (1677) Coronavirus Update: Broadway Shows Go Dark Under New Restriction On Large Gatherings - YouTube https://t.co/delvuvw6oN 1 hour ago 彩也 RT @CNN: Broadway shows will suspend all performances through April 12 because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to The Broadway Leagu… 1 hour ago Muugii🐕 RT @bolderdenei: Times square, Madison square garden, All Broadway shows will be closed, Governor Cuomo announces ban of gatherings of more… 2 hours ago Rafael Pena 🇺🇸🇦🇫 RT @ABC7NY: All Broadway shows will be closed starting at 5 pm Thursday, Governor Cuomo announces ban of gatherings of more than 500 people… 2 hours ago