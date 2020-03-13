Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus

As UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned of “the worst public health crisis in a generation”, world leaders are coming into close contact with Covid-19.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in self-isolation after his wife Sophie tested positive for coronavirus, and a Brazilian official who was recently pictured with Donald Trump also has the virus.

Elsewhere, Disneyland has closed its parks in the US and France, and the Nepalese government have closed off Mount Everest to climbers until the end of April, to help combat the spread of the virus.