Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > The Walt Disney Company > Disneyland closes in response to coronavirus

Disneyland closes in response to coronavirus

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:51s - Published < > Embed
Disneyland closes in response to coronavirus

Disneyland closes in response to coronavirus

Walt Disney Company announced the closure of its Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, CA, on Thursday afternoon.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Disneyland closing in response to coronavirus

Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure — two adjoining, but separately ticketed theme...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •bizjournalsMashable


Disney to Close Disneyland Resort as Virus Spreads in California

Walt Disney Co. said it's closing the Disneyland resort in California on Saturday through the end of...
Newsmax - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus [Video]Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus

As UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned of “the worst public health crisis in a generation”, world leaders are coming into close contact with Covid-19. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 02:26Published

Disneyland Shuts Down Through March As Coronavirus Spreads Through SoCal [Video]Disneyland Shuts Down Through March As Coronavirus Spreads Through SoCal

Disneyland will be shut down for the first time since 9/11 beginning Friday through the end of March to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:07Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.