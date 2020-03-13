MUA carries out an appointment through letterbox to avoid Coronavirus now < > Embed Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 00:18s - Published MUA carries out an appointment through letterbox to avoid Coronavirus This hilarious video shows a makeup artist carrying out an appointment - through a letterbox to avoid contact in the coronavirus outbreak. Tracy Graham, 35, said that she wouldn't be able to carrying on doing make up appointments if people were to self quarantine. She thought she would need some kind of barrier between herself and her customers, and thought the house door could be perfect. To test the idea, she wedged a makeup brush in her letterbox and tried to apply makeup to herself - and shared the tongue-in-cheek video of the test online. Tracy, from Plymouth, Devon, said: "I'm a make up artist and with the coronavirus going around I decided to have a bit of a laugh. "I got my brushes and put them through the letter box to do makeup on the other side. "I'd have to avoid contact to not get coronavirus, but this wouldn't really work - I only did it as a bit of a laugh. "I managed to apply some make up, but I didn't do a very good job - no one would really do it this way." She runs Makeup by Tracy, and said that she isn't too worried about catching the virus, but is concerned about the impact of self isolating. Tracy said: "I'm not too worried about catching coronavirus, I guess it would just be like the flu or a bad cold. "I'm more worried about everything closing - but you've just got to get on with it haven't you?" Tracy uploaded her video to TikTok, and so far it has received over 10,000 views. She added: "It's had lots of likes on Facebook and has gone viral on TikTok. It will continue to go up, so far it's at about 10,500 views." 0

