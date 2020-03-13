Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > What A Week: Trump On Coronavirus; Local Coronavirus Response; Biden vs. Sanders

What A Week: Trump On Coronavirus; Local Coronavirus Response; Biden vs. Sanders

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 06:11s - Published < > Embed
What A Week: Trump On Coronavirus; Local Coronavirus Response; Biden vs. Sanders

What A Week: Trump On Coronavirus; Local Coronavirus Response; Biden vs. Sanders

WBZ TV's Chris McKinnon and Jon Keller discuss President Trump's and the local response to coronavirus; and the latest updates in the race to the Democratic nomination.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

lise_latulippe

Lise Latulippe “The incompetence has really exceeded what anyone would expect with the C.D.C.,” Michael Mina, an epidemiologist at… https://t.co/og8DMkXp0W 16 minutes ago

stillost

John Polwrek RT @politico: President Trump announced this week that he was imposing a travel ban to include much of Europe in a bid to prevent further s… 18 minutes ago

realtyfan

tedster RT @wbz: What A Week: National And Local Coronavirus Response; Biden vs. Sanders https://t.co/vjoZsodQkT 24 minutes ago

ceili_woman

tajones 🌊🌎💞🏳️‍🌈 RT @ManuZingar: @TomJChicago What Republicans failed to do in impeachment, what Cabinet failed to do in invoking 25th Amendment, Coronavir… 29 minutes ago

wbz

WBZ | CBS Boston News What A Week: National And Local Coronavirus Response; Biden vs. Sanders https://t.co/vjoZsodQkT 37 minutes ago

alcoholpuppy

tit boy what if Coronavirus wiped out the Trump family???? Like, can you imagine??? The Australian Prim Minister tested pos… https://t.co/3JM5utm5n6 41 minutes ago

Dark4eyes

Raxacoricofallapatorian He's not sure what lies he's told this week - https://t.co/OPbIDhtHim 2 hours ago

rateslady

lil mermaid🆘 RT @FrenchieButts: @acupoker @CaitrionaPerry @realDonaldTrump @LeoVaradkar If I had @MikeBloomberg money, I’d flood the airways with Trump’… 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

President Trump issues travel restriction between US and Europe [Video]President Trump issues travel restriction between US and Europe

President Donald Trump announced that the United States will issue a travel restriction between the US and Europe beginning Friday due to the spread of coronavirus.

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 01:03Published

Trump met with Brazilian official who has tested positive for coronavirus [Video]Trump met with Brazilian official who has tested positive for coronavirus

Brazilian communications chief Fábio Wajngarten visited with President Donald Trump on Saturday at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in West Palm Beach.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:04Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.