Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > How You Can Still Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day While Parades Are Being Postponed

How You Can Still Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day While Parades Are Being Postponed

Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:45s - Published < > Embed
How You Can Still Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day While Parades Are Being Postponed

How You Can Still Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day While Parades Are Being Postponed

Cities all across the U.S. are postponing St.

Patrick’s Day celebrations and parades due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Luckily, there are a few things you can still do that won’t involve hundreds of people and some that you can even do from the comfort of your own home.

Veuer’s Johana Restrepo has more.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

St. Patrick's Day parades nixed, from New York to Dublin

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York City St. Patrick’s Day Parade has been postponed for the first time...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •bizjournalsSeattle TimesCBS NewsCatholic Culture


Chicago cancels St. Patrick's Day parade amid coronavirus concerns

Chicago announced Wednesday it’s canceling its annual St. Patrick’s Day parades amid concerns...
FOXNews.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

ReneeLvs2trvl

Renee Loves Football Who’s still planning on going out this weekend to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day (or whatever)? 7 minutes ago

CEDIrelandMEDIA

Creative Europe Ire RT @irishfilmlondon: POSTPONED: St. Patrick's Film Festival London. IFL have officially decided to postpone our St. Patrick's film festival… 56 minutes ago

telegramreports

Rocky Mount Telegram Downtown bar crawl and block party still on for Saturday. https://t.co/SS2WQxesfd https://t.co/233Z83JRx0 1 hour ago

TheBarnet

The Barnet @keefyrichards I'll be at my folks', Mother does a St St Patrick's day dinner, every year, and we'll still celebrate with a few drinks☘🇮🇪 3 hours ago

FrankieJupiter

Frankie Jupiter Local bars and restaurants plan to still celebrate St. Patrick's day https://t.co/fitXw7IXfy 4 hours ago

TodayHeadline42

todayheadline The St.Patrick’s Day parade may be nixed, but here’s where you can still celebrate https://t.co/KlnCcppKJw https://t.co/ofLUcHlf17 5 hours ago

LovToRideMyTrek

CORN POPS SISTER🚴‍♀️🇺🇸 #QAnon #MAGA WWG1WGA😎 RT @nypost: St.Patrick's Day parade may be nixed, but here's where you can still celebrate https://t.co/VCR9o0WZPX https://t.co/e7YEucOwMu 6 hours ago

BitMarvel

BitMarvel.co The St.Patrick’s Day parade may be nixed, but here’s where you can still celebrate https://t.co/vCcrEbCBSh https://t.co/QfdGIzlp0K 6 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Utica St. Patrick's Day Parade postponed [Video]Utica St. Patrick's Day Parade postponed

Mayor Robert Palmieri announced Thursday that the Utica St. Patrick's Day Parade scheduled for Saturday will be postponed.

Credit: WKTVPublished

Trump suspends Europe-US travel [Video]Trump suspends Europe-US travel

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday night he was suspending all travel between the United States and Europe - excluding the UK and Ireland - for 30 days starting Friday as he seeks to combat the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:20Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.