Fans angry as Australian Grand Prix pulled

Fans angry as Australian Grand Prix pulled

Fans angry as Australian Grand Prix pulled

The Formula One season has been thrown into doubt with the cancellation of the Australian Grand Prix due to the coronavirus.

Fans had already waited at the gates of Albert Park in Melbourne early on Friday for the Formula One season opener.

Libby Hogan reports.

Coronavirus: Fans criticise handling of Australian GP cancellation

Fans say the cancellation of the Australian Grand Prix - due to coronavirus concerns - was handled...
No fans allowed at F1 Australian Grand Prix if race goes ahead

No fans allowed at F1 Australian Grand Prix if race goes ahead"That is a matter for them (organizers) and they will make announcements very soon." ;
'It's a joke': Anger at Australian GP cancellation

Fans say the cancellation of the Australian Grand Prix - due to coronavirus concerns - was handled poorly.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 02:56Published

