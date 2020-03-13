Global  

Walt Disney To Shutter Disney Theme Parks In Florida And California Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Walt Disney To Shutter Disney Theme Parks In Florida And California Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Walt Disney To Shutter Disney Theme Parks In Florida And California Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

The Walt Disney Co.

Has announced it will close its theme parks in California and Florida and its resort in Paris.

The decision is in response to the deadly coronavirus pandemic that is ripping across the globe.

According to Reuters, the closures go into effect this weekend and last through the end of the month.

The company’s theme parks in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo remain closed after being shuttered earlier this year.

Walt Disney To Shutter Disney Theme Parks In Florida And California Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

