Amazon Asks All Employees To Work From Home, But Some Can’t

Amazon Asks All Employees To Work From Home, But Some Can't

Amazon Asks All Employees To Work From Home, But Some Can’t

In the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak, Amazon has asked all of its global employees to work from home when and if possible.

Veuer’s Susana Victoria Perez has more.

Amazon is recommending that employees in its New York City and New Jersey offices work from home due to the coronavirus outbreak (AMZN)

Amazon is recommending employees in New York and New Jersey work from home until the end of March...
Business Insider - Published Also reported by •Reuters


Amazon creates $5M relief fund to aid small businesses in Seattle impacted by coronavirus outbreak

Amazon, along with many other tech companies, said it would continue to pay its hourly employees as...
TechCrunch - Published


