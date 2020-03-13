Trump Lashes Out At Federal Reserve, Calls For Lower Interest Rates Amid Coronavirus 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:38s - Published Trump Lashes Out At Federal Reserve, Calls For Lower Interest Rates Amid Coronavirus President Trump on Friday lashed out at the Federal Reserve, calling for it to lower interest rates amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Recent related news from verified sources Traders bet U.S. Fed will slash interest rates in coming months Futures traders are betting the Federal Reserve will slash U.S. interest rates in coming months to...

Reuters - Published 1 week ago



Fed to cut rates again in March, but effectiveness challenged: Reuters poll The Federal Reserve will cut U.S. interest rates by 25 basis points later this month but it is a...

Reuters - Published 1 week ago







